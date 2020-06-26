Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 5701 UTRECHT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
5701 UTRECHT ROAD
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5701 UTRECHT ROAD
5701 Utrecht Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5701 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD 21206
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 06/30/19 and receive $500 off your move in fees! Nicely renovated property ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have any available units?
5701 UTRECHT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosedale, MD
.
Is 5701 UTRECHT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5701 UTRECHT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 UTRECHT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rosedale
.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD offer parking?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have a pool?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 UTRECHT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 UTRECHT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
