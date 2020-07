Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr gym alarm system business center courtyard fire pit game room guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby media room package receiving pool table yoga

Having it all means having everything you need to live the way you want without going far. It means having a place to be productive and a place to unwind. It means being moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment. In short, it means living at The Residences at Congressional Village. Our luxury pet-friendly apartments in Rockville, MD give you a convenient Metro location, spacious home, ample amenities, and attentive service, every day. In other words, we give you just what you need. Give us a call today to schedule a tour!.