991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage media room tennis court

Beautiful Updated Colonial Home with many upgrades in desirable ****NORTH FARM****gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.Breakfast are with door into the patio,Large Formal Living & Dinning Room,Family room open to Kitchen.Hardwood floor throughout the main level.Upper level withLarge Master Bedroom with Sitting area With fully updated Master Bath plus 3 other Bedroom and Hall way Full bath.Lower level offers Large recration room and Media room with flooring ,Large Laundry room and Storage area ,3RD full Bath.2 Car Garage. Playground, tennis and basketball courts are within walking distance. Easy access to main roads and public transportation. Feeds into excellent schools!!