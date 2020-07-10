All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE

991 Farm Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

991 Farm Haven Drive, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Updated Colonial Home with many upgrades in desirable ****NORTH FARM****gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.Breakfast are with door into the patio,Large Formal Living & Dinning Room,Family room open to Kitchen.Hardwood floor throughout the main level.Upper level withLarge Master Bedroom with Sitting area With fully updated Master Bath plus 3 other Bedroom and Hall way Full bath.Lower level offers Large recration room and Media room with flooring ,Large Laundry room and Storage area ,3RD full Bath.2 Car Garage. Playground, tennis and basketball courts are within walking distance. Easy access to main roads and public transportation. Feeds into excellent schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 FARM HAVEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University