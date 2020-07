Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Large End Unit with 2 level Sunroom Extension. 2 car garage, full bath and HDWD floor on entry level; HDWD floor on LR, DR, spacious KT with corian counter top and maple cabinet and ceramic tile, bright sunroom and deck on main level; new HDWD floor on top level, huge master BR with luxurious bath on top level. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks, community center and free shuttle bus to Metro.