828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD

Adorable spacious 3 bed 2 bath garaged townhome nestled in the heart of King Farm. Featuring, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, one car garage, two decks. Close to public transportation and shopping. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
