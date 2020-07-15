All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:35 PM

828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD

828 Elmcroft Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

828 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable spacious 3 bed 2 bath garaged townhome nestled in the heart of King Farm. Featuring, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, one car garage, two decks. Close to public transportation and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have any available units?
828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
