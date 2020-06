Amenities

Lovely 5 bedroom renovated home in 2009, New carpet & Freshly painted, Master bedroom and bathroom are spacious. Clean, well-maintained, Large Great room/Family Room with fireplace, off the newish kitchen. Fenced yard, Deck with a large shed. 2 car covered carport. Community pool (extra cost) available. Pets: Case by Case. Important: Good credit, Nonsmokers Only. Walk to CVS & Shopping Center, Near Metro. Military Discount first year. Condition is move-in ready now!