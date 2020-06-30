All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 4 MONROE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
4 MONROE PLACE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

4 MONROE PLACE

4 Monroe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Monroe St, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning studio apartment with ALL utilities included AND a reserved parking spot in heart of Rockville?! Hurry- this property won~t last long! Updated flooring. Murphy (folding) bed that opens up the studio for hosting gatherings! Landlord will provide new full size mattress upon request. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, pool and fitness room. Walking distance to Rockville Metro, Rockville Town Square (Shops, restaurants, etc), Regal Theater and much more!~~Free laundry facility on each floor. Available for immediate occupancy! $250 Move in/out fee. $100 elevator reservation deposit (refundable). Low security of $500 and first month due upon move in. Application fee $47 non-refundable per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 MONROE PLACE have any available units?
4 MONROE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 4 MONROE PLACE have?
Some of 4 MONROE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 MONROE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4 MONROE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 MONROE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4 MONROE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4 MONROE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 MONROE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4 MONROE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4 MONROE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 MONROE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 MONROE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 MONROE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University