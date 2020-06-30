4 MONROE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning studio apartment with ALL utilities included AND a reserved parking spot in heart of Rockville?! Hurry- this property won~t last long! Updated flooring. Murphy (folding) bed that opens up the studio for hosting gatherings! Landlord will provide new full size mattress upon request. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge, pool and fitness room. Walking distance to Rockville Metro, Rockville Town Square (Shops, restaurants, etc), Regal Theater and much more!~~Free laundry facility on each floor. Available for immediate occupancy! $250 Move in/out fee. $100 elevator reservation deposit (refundable). Low security of $500 and first month due upon move in. Application fee $47 non-refundable per adult.