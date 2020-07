309 RITCHIE PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

$1800/month for 08/10 or sooner MOVE-IN date! PLEASE TEXT OWNER DIRECTLY AT 3016758885 WITH SHOWING INQUIRIES. SUPER LOCATION...FRONTS ON PARK...TONS OF PRIVACY - YET WALK TO METRO STATION...WALK TO ROCKVILLE PIKE AND SHOPS ...TWO BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS...TWO BEDROOM MAIN LEVEL...COZY FAMILY WITH BRICK FIREPLACE...FENCED YARD...HARDWOOD FLOORS 1ST LEVEL...DEN/OFFICE...BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS BATHROOM, BRAND NEW HVAC ... THREE FINISHED LEVELS (TWO SEPARATE UNITS: LEVEL 1 AND LEVEL 2 FOR RENT. BASEMENT AND GARAGE ARE NOT FOR RENT).