Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient location and Wootton High school district. 4 bedrooms and two car garages. Many updates lately. Renovated two bathrooms, appliances, hardwood floors in 2nd level. Interior new painting including all ceilings. Replaced new windows and sliding doors. Brand new carpets. Min to 270 and shopping. Don't miss it