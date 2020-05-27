All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 211 Dawson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
211 Dawson Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:35 AM

211 Dawson Avenue

211 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

211 Dawson Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR, 1 BA apartment within short distance to Rockville Town Center and a wealth of dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as Rockville Metro, and four bus routes!

Rarely available 1st floor unit in excellent condition. Updated kitchen & bath. Great layout and spacious living area. Free on street parking.

Washer & Dryer in unit!

NEW wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted. Central Air, gas heat and cooking. Cable ready.

No smoking. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval.

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Must have good credit.

To apply there is a $36 application fee per adult applicant/occupant.

$1350 /month includes water. Tenant pays for gas & electric.
Available for move in now!

For more information or to make an appointment, please contact Linda Zollman by replying to this ad via email with your name, phone number and best time to reach you and I will reply by phone or email.

R. L. Smith Realty Co., Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Dawson Avenue have any available units?
211 Dawson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 211 Dawson Avenue have?
Some of 211 Dawson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Dawson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 Dawson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Dawson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Dawson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue offer parking?
No, 211 Dawson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Dawson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 Dawson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 Dawson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Dawson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Dawson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Dawson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl
Rockville, MD 20852
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln
Rockville, MD 20851
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University