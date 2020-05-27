211 Dawson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BR, 1 BA apartment within short distance to Rockville Town Center and a wealth of dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as Rockville Metro, and four bus routes!



Rarely available 1st floor unit in excellent condition. Updated kitchen & bath. Great layout and spacious living area. Free on street parking.



Washer & Dryer in unit!



NEW wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted. Central Air, gas heat and cooking. Cable ready.



No smoking. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval.



One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Must have good credit.



To apply there is a $36 application fee per adult applicant/occupant.



$1350 /month includes water. Tenant pays for gas & electric.

Available for move in now!



For more information or to make an appointment, please contact Linda Zollman by replying to this ad via email with your name, phone number and best time to reach you and I will reply by phone or email.



R. L. Smith Realty Co., Inc.



Equal Housing Opportunity