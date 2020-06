Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

FIRST TIME RENTAL! Gorgeous remodeled home with updated kitchen and baths, hardwoods throughout, Main level Bedroom, HUGE walk in closet in master, large deck off Family Room with gorgeous private setting backing to woods/parkland, Solar Panels for lower elec bills, separate workout room in basement, close to METRO, shops, access to 270 and more!!!! ** ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!