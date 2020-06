Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A TOP TO BOTTOM RENOVATION OF THIS SPACIOUS 4BR 2FB 2HB TOWNHOME WAS JUST COMPLETED. MAIN LEVEL HAS LR AND DR W GLEAMING, NEUTRAL HW FLOORS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW PREMIUM SS APPLIANCES. &GRANITE. WB FIREPLACE& FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN; LIGHT FILLED WITH 3 BAY WINDOW UL HAD 3BR; MBR HAS HUGE LOFT. LL HAS GENEROUS 4TH BR AND ANOTHER! WBFP. RARE FIND IN SUPER CONVENIENT CLOSE IN LOCATION. WOW! CHECK SCHOOLS AT MCPS WEBSITE.