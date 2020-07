Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick front townhouse in prime walkable location with attached garage and driveway parking! NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT HAPPENING NOW! Two Beds upstairs with 2 en suite baths. Lower level could be 3rd Bedroom or guest quarters w Full Bath. Fabulous Kitchen. Treelined view. Walk to everything on Rockville Pike, shopping, dining and adjacent to Woodmont Country Club. Only 1 mile to Twinbrook Metro! Checks all the boxes! Min 12 month lease.