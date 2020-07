1111 HALESWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee4db0e0f3 ----

UPGRADED MASTER BATH AND HALLWAY BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS FOR KITHCHEN, CENTER HALL AND HALF BATH. FOUR BED ROOMS, SKYLIGHTS FOR MASTER BATH AND HALLWAY BATH, WALK-OUT BASEMENT, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM AND TWO CAR ATTACHED GRAGE.BEAUTIFUL TWO LEVEL DECK OVERLOOKING WOODED LOT. CLOSE TO I270 AND SHOPPING CENTER. NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC SYSTEM. CLOSE TO I270. AND SHOPPING CENTER.



Rental Terms:



Rental: $3,450.00



Application Fee: $50.00



Security Deposit: $3,450.00



Available Now



Pets Allowed: Yes



Pets Restriction: Case by Case Basis, Pet Addendum/Deposit, Size/Weight Restriction



Modified 07:03 pm December 22, 2018 | Updated 03:45 pm January 04, 4116



Listing courtesy of Richard Lee, Best Home Realty



Listing data provided by BrightMLS, Inc., Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.