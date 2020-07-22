8111 RIVER RD #113

Amenities

Rarely available 2393 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath residence and terrace with views of landscaped gardens. Living room, dining rooms, and gourmet kitchen provide open entertaining areas. Separate laundry room, 2 indoor parking spaces and storage room. Quarry Springs is situated in the midst of 13 acres of lush gardens and a waterfall, and offers an outdoor pool with change facilities and sauna, a gym, yoga room, conference room, 3 party rooms with a kitchen, full time on site management and 24- hr entry gate security. Available 1/1/2020!! CALL ZELDA FOR SHOWINGS 202-257-1226.