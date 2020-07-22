All apartments in Potomac
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8111 RIVER RD #113
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

8111 RIVER RD #113

8111 River Road · No Longer Available
Location

8111 River Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
yoga
Rarely available 2393 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath residence and terrace with views of landscaped gardens. Living room, dining rooms, and gourmet kitchen provide open entertaining areas. Separate laundry room, 2 indoor parking spaces and storage room. Quarry Springs is situated in the midst of 13 acres of lush gardens and a waterfall, and offers an outdoor pool with change facilities and sauna, a gym, yoga room, conference room, 3 party rooms with a kitchen, full time on site management and 24- hr entry gate security. Available 1/1/2020!! CALL ZELDA FOR SHOWINGS 202-257-1226.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have any available units?
8111 RIVER RD #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have?
Some of 8111 RIVER RD #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 RIVER RD #113 currently offering any rent specials?
8111 RIVER RD #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 RIVER RD #113 pet-friendly?
No, 8111 RIVER RD #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 offer parking?
Yes, 8111 RIVER RD #113 offers parking.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8111 RIVER RD #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have a pool?
Yes, 8111 RIVER RD #113 has a pool.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have accessible units?
No, 8111 RIVER RD #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 RIVER RD #113 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 RIVER RD #113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 RIVER RD #113 does not have units with air conditioning.
