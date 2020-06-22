95 GWYNNSWOOD RD

Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
