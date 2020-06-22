All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

95 GWYNNSWOOD RD

95 Gwynnswood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have any available units?
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have?
Some of 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD offer parking?
No, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD does not offer parking.
Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 GWYNNSWOOD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College