Apartment List
/
MD
/
owings mills
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Reisterstown
9 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
586 sqft
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,117
705 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
920 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
1015 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Reisterstown
6 Units Available
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
825 sqft
Falcon Crest Apartments and Townhomes in Owings Mills, MD feature wood flooring, an updated fitness center, and park-like landscaping. Kitchens have been updated with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
937 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
926 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.
Results within 1 mile of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Results within 5 miles of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
703 sqft
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Owings Mills rents declined slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,232 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,545 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,545 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Owings Mills.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOwings Mills 3 BedroomsOwings Mills Accessible ApartmentsOwings Mills Apartments under $1,000Owings Mills Apartments under $1,100
    Owings Mills Apartments under $1,200Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with GarageOwings Mills Apartments with GymOwings Mills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwings Mills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
    Owings Mills Apartments with PoolOwings Mills Apartments with Washer-DryerOwings Mills Dog Friendly ApartmentsOwings Mills Furnished ApartmentsOwings Mills Pet Friendly PlacesOwings Mills Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
    Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
    Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College