Apartment List
/
MD
/
owings mills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

212 Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
Reisterstown
10 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,056
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,453
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reisterstown
5 Units Available
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,074
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Falcon Crest Apartments and Townhomes in Owings Mills, MD feature wood flooring, an updated fitness center, and park-like landscaping. Kitchens have been updated with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,419
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
5014 Stone Shop Cir.
5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
985 sqft
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
124 Arbor Vista Ln
124 Arbor Vista Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Back on the market. Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed. $1000 Holding Fee for 30 days. Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT! Large 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.
City Guide for Owings Mills, MD

Football fan? Well, Owings Mills, MD is the proud home of the Baltimore Ravens. Not a football fan? Well, there's lots of other stuff here, too.

Located just outside of Baltimore, Owings Mills is a medium-sized city with a population of 30,800 people. Due to its proximity to this major metropolis, the majority of residents here scamper their way to work in Baltimore. But don't fret, it's a painless commute, since theres an excellent mass transit system. If you're on board so far, read on: Lets get you an apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Owings Mills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Owings Mills, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Owings Mills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOwings Mills 3 BedroomsOwings Mills Accessible ApartmentsOwings Mills Apartments under $1,000Owings Mills Apartments under $1,100
Owings Mills Apartments under $1,200Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with GarageOwings Mills Apartments with GymOwings Mills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwings Mills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Apartments with PoolOwings Mills Apartments with Washer-DryerOwings Mills Dog Friendly ApartmentsOwings Mills Furnished ApartmentsOwings Mills Pet Friendly PlacesOwings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College