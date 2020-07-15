Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
restrictions: 25 lb Weight Limit
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $40/month
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $30 per cat/month
Parking Details: Assigne Parking: 1 Space, Open Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.