Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Watermill

14 Enchanted Hills Road · (443) 390-7399
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 915-07 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25-002 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watermill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown. Take advantage of an array of community features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
restrictions: 25 lb Weight Limit
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $40/month
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $30 per cat/month
Parking Details: Assigne Parking: 1 Space, Open Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watermill have any available units?
Watermill has 3 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Watermill have?
Some of Watermill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watermill currently offering any rent specials?
Watermill is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Watermill pet-friendly?
Yes, Watermill is pet friendly.
Does Watermill offer parking?
Yes, Watermill offers parking.
Does Watermill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Watermill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Watermill have a pool?
Yes, Watermill has a pool.
Does Watermill have accessible units?
No, Watermill does not have accessible units.
Does Watermill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watermill has units with dishwashers.
