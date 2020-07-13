All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Lakeside Mill

100 Chase Mill Cir · (833) 768-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-87CM · Avail. Aug 31

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5-63CM · Avail. Aug 19

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5-55CM · Avail. Sep 23

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-37CM · Avail. Aug 12

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 7-14VM · Avail. Sep 10

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 9-131V · Avail. Jul 26

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-81VM · Avail. Sep 7

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Welcome to Lakeside Mill Apartments in Owings Mills, MD
Love where you live! Seize your chance to live at Lakeside Mill, we offer premier apartments in Owings Mills, Maryland. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of immaculate landscaping, comfortable homes, and a variety of thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your personal lifestyle. Located in one of the best neighborhoods in the city, with easy access to I-795 and Reisterstown Road, Lakeside Mill apartments is just minutes away from Foundry Row, Stevenson University, and the Metro Centre at Owings Mill. We provide our awesome residents with a wide selection of unique one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment floor plans so that you can find the home that best fits your lifestyle.

Discover rest and relaxation at our Owings Mills, MD apartments. We get that life can sometimes get he

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Mill have any available units?
Lakeside Mill has 8 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Mill have?
Some of Lakeside Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Mill is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Mill offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Mill offers parking.
Does Lakeside Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Mill have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Mill has a pool.
Does Lakeside Mill have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakeside Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lakeside Mill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

