125 Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD with hardwood floors
Football fan? Well, Owings Mills, MD is the proud home of the Baltimore Ravens. Not a football fan? Well, there's lots of other stuff here, too.
Located just outside of Baltimore, Owings Mills is a medium-sized city with a population of 30,800 people. Due to its proximity to this major metropolis, the majority of residents here scamper their way to work in Baltimore. But don't fret, it's a painless commute, since theres an excellent mass transit system. If you're on board so far, read on: Lets get you an apartment.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Owings Mills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.