Greenwich Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table

At Greenwich Place, our traditionally-styled community focuses on a relaxed lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living but with an easy commute to Baltimore. Less than one block from the Owings Mills Metro and close to both Reisterstown and Pikesville, there are numerous options for dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. You don't have to go out of your way to enjoy everything Baltimore County has to offer. A home at Greenwich Place helps transform a busy life into a harmonious one.