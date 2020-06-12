Apartment List
/
MD
/
owings mills
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1325 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,537
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1472 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
124 Arbor Vista Ln
124 Arbor Vista Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Back on the market. Vouchers are accepted if inspection can timely be performed. $1000 Holding Fee for 30 days. Quiet and serene, no pass through street! HOA INCLUDED IN RENT! Large 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
95 GWYNNSWOOD RD
95 Gwynnswood Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Recently updated and ready for immediate occupancy this townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious eat in kitchen, huge deck, finished basement with fireplace and new washer/dryer, freshly painted & new carpet throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9509 MARY GENEVA LANE
9509 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Beautiful end unit Luxury Home in Ballard green neighborhood. Close to all major routes, Malls and Restaurants. Community has a pool and clubhouse, elementary school a walk away. Spacious house with a one car garage and a backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
27 KINGSLEY RD
27 Kingsley Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great cape cod with a main level bedroom and laundry. Quiet secluded neighborhood on a no thru street. Beautiful fully fenced and level back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
111 Ridgelawn Rd
111 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful & Rare 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in great commuter location. NEW AC MAY 2015! New Kitchen 2013!! Open floor plan finished in decorator colors & techniques, w/wood floors, open stairs & kitchen pass through. Slider to private deck.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
82 HAMLET DRIVE
82 Hamlet Drive, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1840 sqft
Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9428 FITZHARDING LANE
9428 Fitzharding Lane, Garrison, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
Newly rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Queen Anne Village/Owings Mills. This like new super clean property has been taken care of with meticulous details. Includes off-street parking. Just installed granite and fresh paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
9958 SHERWOOD FARM ROAD
9958 Sherwood Farm Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2102 sqft
This gorgeous home offers a large living room, open kitchen and dining room with french door to deck overlooking huge common area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath with double vanity with large walk-in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11018 MILL CENTRE
11018 Mill Centre Drive, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2272 sqft
Here you go 3 bdr. 2.5 bath Condo Townhome located in Village of Mill Run. Open layout on main level, new carpet, new appliances, spacious open loft on upper level with walkout to a private balcony.

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Owings Mills rents declined slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,232 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,545 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,545 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Owings Mills.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOwings Mills 3 BedroomsOwings Mills Accessible ApartmentsOwings Mills Apartments under $1,000Owings Mills Apartments under $1,100
    Owings Mills Apartments under $1,200Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with GarageOwings Mills Apartments with GymOwings Mills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwings Mills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
    Owings Mills Apartments with PoolOwings Mills Apartments with Washer-DryerOwings Mills Dog Friendly ApartmentsOwings Mills Furnished ApartmentsOwings Mills Pet Friendly PlacesOwings Mills Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
    Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
    Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College