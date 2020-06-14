Apartment List
/
MD
/
owings mills
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Owings Mills

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
40 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$925
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4019 Essex Road
4019 Essex Road, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
/ 2br - 1200ft2 - The Feel Of Country Living Right In The City (Pikesville,Md) Essex Rd 2BR / 1Ba 1200ft2 available Oct 1st Contact.
Results within 10 miles of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,053
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Medfield
4 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
West Forest Park
8 Units Available
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$806
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated September 3 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Mulbery
1 Unit Available
413 MOUNT HOLLY ST.
413 Mount Holly Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1680 sqft
Restored Love Recovery Housing Nr Uplands Shared - Property Id: 27394 RLRH, LLC. is launching in this area to assist, empower and help people to be victorious in their recovery. To offer a healthy home environment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rognel Heights
1 Unit Available
1105 Walnut Ave Apt 1
1105 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included rental qualifications must net 3x the monthly rent anyone 18 years and older must fill out application mush be able to get bg&e must been on job for a year and have a good rental history no evictions

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Owings Mills rents declined slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,232 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,545 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,545 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Owings Mills.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOwings Mills 3 BedroomsOwings Mills Accessible ApartmentsOwings Mills Apartments under $1,000Owings Mills Apartments under $1,100
    Owings Mills Apartments under $1,200Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with GarageOwings Mills Apartments with GymOwings Mills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOwings Mills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
    Owings Mills Apartments with PoolOwings Mills Apartments with Washer-DryerOwings Mills Dog Friendly ApartmentsOwings Mills Furnished ApartmentsOwings Mills Pet Friendly PlacesOwings Mills Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
    Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
    Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College