186 Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1475 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
20 Units Available
Reisterstown
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1303 sqft
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,351
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
4 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
10 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Reisterstown
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Falcon Crest Apartments and Townhomes in Owings Mills, MD feature wood flooring, an updated fitness center, and park-like landscaping. Kitchens have been updated with new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
55 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Owings Mills
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive
2032 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
Spacious Patio Level Condo in Owings Mills New Town - Gorgeous Owings Mills New Town patio level condo in secure elevator building. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
9429 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE
9429 Ballard Green Drive, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 25, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, two car garage townhome in Owings Mills built in 2016! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11021 REISTERSTOWN
11021 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bathroom updated & freshly painted single family home. Large parking on the paved driveway. Close to highway, shopping, restaurants, bus station, other services. Not livable basement is not for lease.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.
Results within 1 mile of Owings Mills
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!

July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Owings Mills rents increased slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,548 for a two-bedroom. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,548 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

