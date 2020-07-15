10 Studio Apartments for rent in Owings Mills, MD

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10912 REISTERSTOWN RD
10912 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
$1,900
Office Building on Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills. Suite B! Large parking lot! Convenient to everything!
Results within 5 miles of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
34 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3655 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3655 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD
Studio
$900
1960 sqft
A newly renovated basement efficiency. Located in a quiet homeowner community that is close to public transportation. In walking distance to Liberty Rd and Reisterstown Rd.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Rolling Road - 202
2500 North Rolling Road, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$1,725
1033 sqft
Commercial Office Suite for Lease - Location, Location. Two story office building with elevator is located at the intersection of Rolling Road and Tudsbury Road. Easy access to I-695 and close to mass transportation. RO zoning with signage available.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
630 MAIN ST
630 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD
Studio
$6,000
For Lease -5,142 square feet of Office space just minutes from 795!! Zoned R/O! Recently renovated! Well maintained building located in historic Reisterstown with great visibility!
Results within 10 miles of Owings Mills
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,135
518 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9005 S CHEVROLET DR
9005 Chevrolet Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
$2,170
Great Location. Very Nice building and Unit. Office Space was most recently used as a chiropractic office for years. Currently set up with exam/treatment rooms with large area to the rear. Reception area in front.

July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Owings Mills Rent Report. Owings Mills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Owings Mills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Owings Mills rents increased slightly over the past month

Owings Mills rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Owings Mills stand at $1,234 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,548 for a two-bedroom. Owings Mills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Owings Mills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Owings Mills

    As rents have fallen moderately in Owings Mills, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Owings Mills is less affordable for renters.

    • Owings Mills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,548 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Owings Mills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Owings Mills than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Owings Mills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

