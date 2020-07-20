Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

9424 Paragon Ct Available 05/17/19 3 Bedroom Brick Front Townhome located in Owings Mills, MD. - These beautiful brick front townhome located at Esplanade at Red Run features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open living room area and gourmet eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, breakfast bar and island, master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways, commuter route and metro.



Call now to schedule a showing and you will surely love this unit!



*One Year Lease required

* Accepts dogs under 25lbs with monthly pet rent and additional pet deposit

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4804340)