Owings Mills, MD
9424 Paragon Ct
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

9424 Paragon Ct

9424 Paragon Ct · No Longer Available
Owings Mills
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9424 Paragon Ct, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
9424 Paragon Ct Available 05/17/19 3 Bedroom Brick Front Townhome located in Owings Mills, MD. - These beautiful brick front townhome located at Esplanade at Red Run features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open living room area and gourmet eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, breakfast bar and island, master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Close to shopping, restaurants and major highways, commuter route and metro.

Call now to schedule a showing and you will surely love this unit!

*One Year Lease required
* Accepts dogs under 25lbs with monthly pet rent and additional pet deposit
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4804340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Paragon Ct have any available units?
9424 Paragon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 Paragon Ct have?
Some of 9424 Paragon Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Paragon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Paragon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Paragon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9424 Paragon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9424 Paragon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Paragon Ct offers parking.
Does 9424 Paragon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 Paragon Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Paragon Ct have a pool?
No, 9424 Paragon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9424 Paragon Ct have accessible units?
No, 9424 Paragon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Paragon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 Paragon Ct has units with dishwashers.
