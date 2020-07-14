All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like Allyson Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
Allyson Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Allyson Gardens

206 Frost Hill Dr · (410) 376-5338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 14

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 30

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 14

$974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,135

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,235

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit T2 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit T3 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allyson Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
e-payments
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center. As a resident of a Time Group community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every day!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 45 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allyson Gardens have any available units?
Allyson Gardens has 15 units available starting at $954 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Allyson Gardens have?
Some of Allyson Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allyson Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Allyson Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allyson Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Allyson Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Allyson Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Allyson Gardens offers parking.
Does Allyson Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Allyson Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Allyson Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Allyson Gardens has a pool.
Does Allyson Gardens have accessible units?
No, Allyson Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Allyson Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allyson Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Allyson Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity