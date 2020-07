Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area online portal

Explore the beauty of this small gated community located in the heart of Owings Mills and only minutes from a multitude of shopping, dining and the local metro station for easy commuting. Whether relaxing in your spacious home or at the pool, staying fit in our 24 hour fitness center or walking the beautifully landscaped grounds with your furry friends, the Gates of Owings Mills has something for everyone.