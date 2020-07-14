Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking playground pool table garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments guest parking online portal

The Townes at Mill Run is a new luxury townhome community with an incredibly convenient location. Close proximity to I-795, I-695 and the Owings Mills Metro Station makes commuting and traveling into the city easy, while the community's secluded location among several sprawling parks provides a naturally beautiful and tranquil atmosphere. Nearby retail establishments provide abundant opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment close to home. Each of our brand new townhomes offers an abundance of intelligently configured space, inviting comfort and upscale, contemporary style. Choose from a variety of two- or three-bedroom floor plans and enjoy high-end features such as integral garages, 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and steel finish appliances. The community's extraordinary amenities include a stunning clubhouse with entertainment kitchen, game room with billiards table, pergola for optimal outdoor celebrations, fitness center, tot lot and much more.