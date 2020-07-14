All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

The Townes at Mill Run

629 Wilbur Square · (410) 431-2568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-655 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,883

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 2-9436 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 6-640 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1048 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-615 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1463 sqft

Unit 9-695 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,341

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Townes at Mill Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool table
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
The Townes at Mill Run is a new luxury townhome community with an incredibly convenient location. Close proximity to I-795, I-695 and the Owings Mills Metro Station makes commuting and traveling into the city easy, while the community's secluded location among several sprawling parks provides a naturally beautiful and tranquil atmosphere. Nearby retail establishments provide abundant opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment close to home. Each of our brand new townhomes offers an abundance of intelligently configured space, inviting comfort and upscale, contemporary style. Choose from a variety of two- or three-bedroom floor plans and enjoy high-end features such as integral garages, 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and steel finish appliances. The community's extraordinary amenities include a stunning clubhouse with entertainment kitchen, game room with billiards table, pergola for optimal outdoor celebrations, fitness center, tot lot and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $35.00 per pet
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Townes at Mill Run have any available units?
The Townes at Mill Run has 5 units available starting at $1,774 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does The Townes at Mill Run have?
Some of The Townes at Mill Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Townes at Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Townes at Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Townes at Mill Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Townes at Mill Run is pet friendly.
Does The Townes at Mill Run offer parking?
Yes, The Townes at Mill Run offers parking.
Does The Townes at Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Townes at Mill Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Townes at Mill Run have a pool?
No, The Townes at Mill Run does not have a pool.
Does The Townes at Mill Run have accessible units?
Yes, The Townes at Mill Run has accessible units.
Does The Townes at Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Townes at Mill Run has units with dishwashers.
