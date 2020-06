Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move Into Easy Living In This Light Filled Penthouse Condo Home With Beautiful Views In Secured Building. Freshly Painted With All New Flooring & New Appliances Installed. Featuring Open Floor Plan, Spacious Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Skylights, Cathedral Ceilings, & Private Laundry Room. Separate Bed & Bath Areas Are Ideal For Shared Living Arrangements. Convenient To New Town Schools, Shopping, & Community Recreation. No Pets & No Smoking, See It Today!