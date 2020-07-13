Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe media room online portal playground trash valet

Live where convenience meets style. Owings Park Apartments is located in Owings Mills, MD, less than 20 miles from the city of Baltimore, and offers pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Our modern homes offer contemporary features and are available in several unique layouts to accommodate your needs. Highlights include full-size washer and dryers, generous walk-in closets, contemporary kitchen appliances, solid wood cabinetry, and gas fireplaces. Various three-bedroom floor plans have not one, but two levels, providing the extra space you want.



From employers to shops and entertainment venues, Owings Park is close to it all. Thanks to the easy access to Owings Mills Metro Stop, as well as I-695 and I-795, commuting anywhere is a breeze. Metro Centre, Stevenson University, Wegmans, and Northwest Regional Park are only 10 minutes away. We are also close to Downtown Baltimore, where work and play blend seamlessly together.



