Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Owings Park

9202 Owings Park Dr · (410) 202-8397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9302T1 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 9304B · Avail. Jul 16

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 9302L · Avail. Aug 10

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9304J · Avail. Aug 20

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 9206J · Avail. Aug 18

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 4503C · Avail. Sep 8

$1,864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9208L · Avail. Aug 25

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Owings Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
media room
online portal
playground
trash valet
Live where convenience meets style. Owings Park Apartments is located in Owings Mills, MD, less than 20 miles from the city of Baltimore, and offers pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Our modern homes offer contemporary features and are available in several unique layouts to accommodate your needs. Highlights include full-size washer and dryers, generous walk-in closets, contemporary kitchen appliances, solid wood cabinetry, and gas fireplaces. Various three-bedroom floor plans have not one, but two levels, providing the extra space you want.

From employers to shops and entertainment venues, Owings Park is close to it all. Thanks to the easy access to Owings Mills Metro Stop, as well as I-695 and I-795, commuting anywhere is a breeze. Metro Centre, Stevenson University, Wegmans, and Northwest Regional Park are only 10 minutes away. We are also close to Downtown Baltimore, where work and play blend seamlessly together.

When you live in Owings Park, everything caters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Some breed restrictions do apply
Parking Details: Open, reserved and garage parking available. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Owings Park have any available units?
Owings Park has 9 units available starting at $1,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Owings Park have?
Some of Owings Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Owings Park currently offering any rent specials?
Owings Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Owings Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Owings Park is pet friendly.
Does Owings Park offer parking?
Yes, Owings Park offers parking.
Does Owings Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Owings Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Owings Park have a pool?
Yes, Owings Park has a pool.
Does Owings Park have accessible units?
Yes, Owings Park has accessible units.
Does Owings Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Owings Park has units with dishwashers.
