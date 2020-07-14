Amenities

Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions. A clubhouse oasis anchors this community of one and two bedroom apartments. With private balconies, a washer and dryer in each apartment, Olympic sized pool and fitness center, AG II is affordable luxury at its best. As a resident of a our community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.Property Address206 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117