All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like Allyson Gardens II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
Allyson Gardens II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Allyson Gardens II

Open Now until 5pm
208 Frost Hill Drive · (410) 237-8047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Oct 16

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allyson Gardens II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions. A clubhouse oasis anchors this community of one and two bedroom apartments. With private balconies, a washer and dryer in each apartment, Olympic sized pool and fitness center, AG II is affordable luxury at its best. As a resident of a our community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.Property Address206 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allyson Gardens II have any available units?
Allyson Gardens II has 8 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does Allyson Gardens II have?
Some of Allyson Gardens II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allyson Gardens II currently offering any rent specials?
Allyson Gardens II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allyson Gardens II pet-friendly?
Yes, Allyson Gardens II is pet friendly.
Does Allyson Gardens II offer parking?
Yes, Allyson Gardens II offers parking.
Does Allyson Gardens II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allyson Gardens II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allyson Gardens II have a pool?
Yes, Allyson Gardens II has a pool.
Does Allyson Gardens II have accessible units?
No, Allyson Gardens II does not have accessible units.
Does Allyson Gardens II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allyson Gardens II has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Allyson Gardens II?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity