Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE

262 Cedarmere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

262 Cedarmere Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Separate Living Room,BEat-In Kitchen, Finished Basement with Sliding Door Walk-Out to Rear Patio and Fenced-In Backyard, Utility Room Storage Area, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, Excellent Baltimore County School System, Convenient to Shopping and Employment in Well Established neighborhood, Experienced and Responsible Landlord, Immediate Occupancy Available. BRAND NEW WALL TO WALL CARPETING, BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED. MUST HAVE MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 640, MINIMUM 50K ANNUAL INCOME, NO PETS ALLOWED. MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY OF 3 ADULTS OR 2 ADULTS AND 3 CHILDREN OR 1 ADULT AND 4 CHILDREN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have any available units?
262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have?
Some of 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
