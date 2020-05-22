262 CEDARMERE CIRCLE

Amenities

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Separate Living Room,BEat-In Kitchen, Finished Basement with Sliding Door Walk-Out to Rear Patio and Fenced-In Backyard, Utility Room Storage Area, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, Excellent Baltimore County School System, Convenient to Shopping and Employment in Well Established neighborhood, Experienced and Responsible Landlord, Immediate Occupancy Available. BRAND NEW WALL TO WALL CARPETING, BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED. MUST HAVE MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 640, MINIMUM 50K ANNUAL INCOME, NO PETS ALLOWED. MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY OF 3 ADULTS OR 2 ADULTS AND 3 CHILDREN OR 1 ADULT AND 4 CHILDREN.