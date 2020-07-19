Rent Calculator
Home
North Potomac, MD
15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE
15734 Cherry Blossom Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
15734 Cherry Blossom Lane, North Potomac, MD 20878
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful garage townhome. Large, eat-in kitchen, lovely deck, patio! Finished walk-out basement. Martha Stewart decorated this! Conveniently located, great schools! No smoking!!!! Work in progress!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have any available units?
15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Potomac, MD
.
What amenities does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have?
Some of 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Potomac
.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE offers parking.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have a pool?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15734 CHERRY BLOSSOM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
