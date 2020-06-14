Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

180 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with garage

North Potomac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,785
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4180 sqft
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5 SEURAT COURT
5 Seurat Court, North Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
4081 sqft
Spacious colonial in cul de sac in Quince Haven.Large family room, living room, separate dining room, eat in litche, de, sun porch and deck on main level.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10102 TREBLE COURT
10102 Treble Court, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Luxury brick townhouse with 1 car garage. 2 fireplaces, hardwood floor, and resurfaced deck. Finished lower level walkout to open area. Walking distance to shopping center. Tenant Occupied,

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15309 BUNCHBERRY COURT
15309 Bunchberry Court, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2468 sqft
Great colonial 4 bed 2.5 baths with finished walkout basement and garage. New carpet, windows and paint. 3 finished levels. Located on private cul de sac. Walking paths to park featuring tennis courts, tot lot and ball fields.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
31 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13219 Maplecrest Drive
13219 Maplecrest Drive, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4358 sqft
Fabulous 5 BR 3 1/2 BTH Colonial will all the amenities - Fabulous 4/5 BR Col & all the and amenities you desire.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
31 BOOTH ST #356
31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2508 sqft
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
157 CHEVY CHASE ST #A
157 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious TH/Condo in Kentlands. Open Floor Plan. Brand New Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and new kitchen floor. 3 Br, 2.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
City Guide for North Potomac, MD

CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Potomac, MD

North Potomac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

