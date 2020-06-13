Apartment List
/
MD
/
north potomac
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

171 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD

Finding an apartment in North Potomac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,785
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4180 sqft
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5 SEURAT COURT
5 Seurat Court, North Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
4081 sqft
Spacious colonial in cul de sac in Quince Haven.Large family room, living room, separate dining room, eat in litche, de, sun porch and deck on main level.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Rockville
29 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
31 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Gold Kettle Drive
191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1584 sqft
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for North Potomac, MD

CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Potomac, MD

Finding an apartment in North Potomac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac 3 BedroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with Balcony
North Potomac Apartments with GarageNorth Potomac Apartments with GymNorth Potomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Potomac Apartments with ParkingNorth Potomac Apartments with Pool
North Potomac Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Potomac Furnished ApartmentsNorth Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Potomac Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDKingstowne, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University