1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:49 PM
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
868 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
698 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
31 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
31 BOOTH ST #356
31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
853 sqft
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,243
569 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
832 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
896 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,218
764 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Rockville
28 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
889 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
20 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
814 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
