135 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with gym
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 42
1 of 2
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 43
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 22
CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.
The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Potomac renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.