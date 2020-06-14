Apartment List
MD
/
north potomac
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

135 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Potomac renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,785
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4180 sqft
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
31 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13219 Maplecrest Drive
13219 Maplecrest Drive, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4358 sqft
Fabulous 5 BR 3 1/2 BTH Colonial will all the amenities - Fabulous 4/5 BR Col & all the and amenities you desire.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
31 BOOTH ST #356
31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Rockville
9 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1345 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
City Guide for North Potomac, MD

CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Potomac, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Potomac renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

