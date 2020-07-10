/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
115 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,591
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DRIVE
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10500 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10500 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED END UNIT WITH GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOM. LOT'S UPGRADES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEWER REFRIGERATOR, NEWER STOVE, NEW HEATING AND A/C. WOOD FLOOR.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
8 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,391
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
87 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
334 CROSS GREEN STREET
334 Cross Green St, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2248 sqft
This immaculate condohome has all you ask in Kentland! 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, one-car garage attached, natural light filled and green view. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance, eat-in place and off to deck plus one 2-side fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
129 BENT TWIG LANE
129 Bent Twig Lane, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1163 sqft
Lovely end unit with ground level entrance**Updated kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile and space for table**Unit will be freshly painted throughout**Carpets will be cleaned**Pergo flooring in living/dining room**Updated bath with ceramic
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
611 SUFFIELD DRIVE
611 Suffield Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1778 sqft
Two suites upstairs with own baths. Third BR in LL walkout with 1/2 ba. Near Crown Farm, Kentlands, Great Seneca Hwy, 270/370 ez access.Replaced windows, doors, paint and HVAC 1 year old!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
120 CHEVY CHASE STREET
120 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1367 sqft
UPDATED Condo in KENTLANDS !!!!!!! Kitchen has been updated with SS appliances, white subway tile back splash, granite, breakfast bar, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, walk in closet, locked main entry building and elevator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15301 DIAMOND COVE TERRACE
15301 Diamond Cove Terrace, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate luxury 2nd floor rear unit**2 Master bedroom suites each with full bathroom and walk in closets**Sep living room, dining and eat in kitchen**Hardwood floors**Real laundry room with full size washer and dryer in unit**Private balcony with
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.
1 of 20
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
10109 REPRISE DRIVE
10109 Reprise Drive, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1386 sqft
Location can't be beat, walking distance to bus, Harris Teeter, restaurants, Rio Center. Mins.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Similar Pages
North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac 3 BedroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with BalconyNorth Potomac Apartments with Garage
North Potomac Apartments with GymNorth Potomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Potomac Apartments with ParkingNorth Potomac Apartments with PoolNorth Potomac Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA