Apartment List
/
MD
/
north potomac
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

140 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Potomac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14114 SILENT WOOD WAY
14114 Silent Wood Way, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful brick colonial in Dufief Mill on a quiet street. Wootton cluster. Four bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths on 3 levels. Main level office, formal living and dining room.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15217 Gravenstein Way
15217 Gravenstein Way, North Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4259 sqft
15217 Gravenstein Way Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 5 / 3.5 Brick Colonial on Private Cul-de-sac - Potomac Grove! Feeds to Q. O. HS - [5 bed / 3.5 bath ] Bright and Airy floor-plan. Gorgeous 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, updates galore.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15309 BUNCHBERRY COURT
15309 Bunchberry Court, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2468 sqft
*** PRICE REDUCTION $569,900 *** OFFERS BEING OPENED TUESDAY JULY 14TH Great colonial 4 bed 2.5 baths with finished walkout basement and garage. Backs to woods! New carpet, windows and paint. 3 finished levels. Located on private cul de sac.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11100 RUTLEDGE DRIVE
11100 Rutledge Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1606 sqft
Updated single family home on large lot in great neighborhood. Renovated Baths. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms. Large private yard. 2 car garage with driveway for additional parking. Finished basement with family room, laundry room, bedroom, ad bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
85 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
521 JACALA TERRACE
521 Jacala Terrace, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1674 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 4-LEVELS,BRICK, END UNIT TOWNHOME, 2 CAR GARAGE, LIBRAY/DEN, FLOOR, GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN W/WOOD CABINETS, VAULTED CEILINGS, MASTER SUITE W/LUXURIOUS SPA BATH,FULLY FINISHED 4TH LEVEL W/BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND SITTING/FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
151 CHEVY CHASE ST
151 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Freshly painted, new floors in living room and dining room .New dishwasher, new garage door opener, new paint. new microwave.Furnished unit, will include beds, linens, and dishes Shows beautifully! Super location in Kentlands.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15305 Diamond Cove Terrace #7B
15305 Diamond Cove Terrace, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
15305 Diamond Cove Terrace #7B Available 09/05/20 Coming Soon! Top-Floor 3BD/3BA seconds to Downtown Crown! - BEAUTIFUL two-level condo nestled in private community with gorgeous landscaping & wooded views - AMAZING LOCATION around the corner from

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
948 GENTLEWOOD STREET
948 Gentlewood Street, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4144 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in sought-after Lakelands in the attractive Abernathy NV Homes model! This spacious house boasts 4 BR/4.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
334 CROSS GREEN STREET
334 Cross Green St, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2248 sqft
This immaculate condohome has all you ask in Kentland! 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, one-car garage attached, natural light filled and green view. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance, eat-in place and off to deck plus one 2-side fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
309 MAIN ST #1
309 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$2,995
Economics 101...Situated in the desirable Kentlands behind the gazebo & green space. This first floor retail/professional space ready for your business. Previously used for spa services, space can easily host a variety of business concept.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.
City Guide for North Potomac, MD

CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Potomac, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Potomac apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac 3 BedroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with Balcony
North Potomac Apartments with GarageNorth Potomac Apartments with GymNorth Potomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Potomac Apartments with ParkingNorth Potomac Apartments with Pool
North Potomac Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Potomac Furnished ApartmentsNorth Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDKingstowne, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University