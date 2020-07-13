/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
177 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15217 Gravenstein Way
15217 Gravenstein Way, North Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4259 sqft
15217 Gravenstein Way Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 5 / 3.5 Brick Colonial on Private Cul-de-sac - Potomac Grove! Feeds to Q. O. HS - [5 bed / 3.5 bath ] Bright and Airy floor-plan. Gorgeous 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, updates galore.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
22 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
West Rockville
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
85 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
948 GENTLEWOOD STREET
948 Gentlewood Street, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4144 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in sought-after Lakelands in the attractive Abernathy NV Homes model! This spacious house boasts 4 BR/4.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
26 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
17 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,480
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,556
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Similar Pages
North Potomac 1 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 BedroomsNorth Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Potomac 3 BedroomsNorth Potomac Apartments with Balcony
North Potomac Apartments with GarageNorth Potomac Apartments with GymNorth Potomac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Potomac Apartments with ParkingNorth Potomac Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VA