3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1424 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA
10431 NOLAN DRIVE
10431 Nolan Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
4 level END unit TH for rent, great condition! 3 BR 3.
5 SEURAT COURT
5 Seurat Court, North Potomac, MD
Spacious colonial in cul de sac in Quince Haven.Large family room, living room, separate dining room, eat in litche, de, sun porch and deck on main level.
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.
10102 TREBLE COURT
10102 Treble Court, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Luxury brick townhouse with 1 car garage. 2 fireplaces, hardwood floor, and resurfaced deck. Finished lower level walkout to open area. Walking distance to shopping center. Tenant Occupied,
15309 BUNCHBERRY COURT
15309 Bunchberry Court, North Potomac, MD
Great colonial 4 bed 2.5 baths with finished walkout basement and garage. New carpet, windows and paint. 3 finished levels. Located on private cul de sac. Walking paths to park featuring tennis courts, tot lot and ball fields.
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,947
1306 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new
191 Gold Kettle Drive
191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting.
13219 Maplecrest Drive
13219 Maplecrest Drive, Travilah, MD
Fabulous 5 BR 3 1/2 BTH Colonial will all the amenities - Fabulous 4/5 BR Col & all the and amenities you desire.
10016 VANDERBILT CIR #5-11
10016 Vanderbilt Circle, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Hurry! THREE BDRMS condo w/two full baths in a very convenient location. Min to Highway&Rio shopping Center. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint & new fixtures! Open floor plan, community pool and much more.
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.
157 CHEVY CHASE ST #A
157 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious TH/Condo in Kentlands. Open Floor Plan. Brand New Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and new kitchen floor. 3 Br, 2.
10109 REPRISE DRIVE
10109 Reprise Drive, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1386 sqft
Location can't be beat, walking distance to bus, Harris Teeter, restaurants, Rio Center. Mins.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1454 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1217 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
