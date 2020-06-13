Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

136 Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD with balcony

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,780
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14530 Dufief Mill Rd
14530 Dufief Mill Road, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
4180 sqft
True Owner Finance Opportunity No Bank Qualifying - 10% Down Required You will be on the TITLE of the Home TERM: Up to 10 Years 30 Year Amortization PRICE: $809,900 Min DOWN PAYMENT: $81,000 - $125,000 Conveniently-located 4 BR, 3 full BA

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10431 NOLAN DRIVE
10431 Nolan Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1422 sqft
4 level END unit TH for rent, great condition! 3 BR 3.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5 SEURAT COURT
5 Seurat Court, North Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
4081 sqft
Spacious colonial in cul de sac in Quince Haven.Large family room, living room, separate dining room, eat in litche, de, sun porch and deck on main level.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10102 TREBLE COURT
10102 Treble Court, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Luxury brick townhouse with 1 car garage. 2 fireplaces, hardwood floor, and resurfaced deck. Finished lower level walkout to open area. Walking distance to shopping center. Tenant Occupied,
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
32 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,496
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,473
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,787
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,668
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13219 Maplecrest Drive
13219 Maplecrest Drive, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4358 sqft
Fabulous 5 BR 3 1/2 BTH Colonial will all the amenities - Fabulous 4/5 BR Col & all the and amenities you desire.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10016 VANDERBILT CIR #5-11
10016 Vanderbilt Circle, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Hurry! THREE BDRMS condo w/two full baths in a very convenient location. Min to Highway&Rio shopping Center. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint & new fixtures! Open floor plan, community pool and much more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2508 sqft
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
157 CHEVY CHASE ST #A
157 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious TH/Condo in Kentlands. Open Floor Plan. Brand New Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and new kitchen floor. 3 Br, 2.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
20 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
City Guide for North Potomac, MD

CNN Money ranks North Potomac among the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The mighty Potomac River flows earnestly into Chesapeake Bay. On its shores sits beautiful Potomac, a city that is as gorgeous as the river it’s named for. Potomac is known for its highly rated golf courses, riding clubs and sprawling estate homes. A 2008 Forbes report named North Potomac the United States’ 16th most affluent neighborhood.   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Potomac, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Potomac renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

