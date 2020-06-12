/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
145 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Potomac, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
38 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1214 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Results within 1 mile of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
39 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1086 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Rockville
33 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
36 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.
Results within 5 miles of North Potomac
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
27 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
34 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
941 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1278 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1313 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
35 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
