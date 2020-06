Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

9917 MARQUETTE DR. Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL SF HOME IN BETHESDA MD - GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED SF HOME IN ASHBURTON. HARDWOOD FLOORS,. UPDATED KITCHEN THAT WALKS OUT TO DECK AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD.. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE/STUDY AND HUGE REC ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE THAT OPENS TO A LOWER DECK. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO NIH, I 495 , WALTER REED , SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MORE. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT! !!! MUST SEE!



