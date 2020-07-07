6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE

Beautiful updated home available to rent! Kitchen and bathrooms all have been remodeled*. Deck off of Kitchen Looking out to private backyard* Hardwood Floors* Garage* Close to Shopping, Metro, 495, Places of Worship*Don't Miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
