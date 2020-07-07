All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE

6901 Breezewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Breezewood Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home available to rent! Kitchen and bathrooms all have been remodeled*. Deck off of Kitchen Looking out to private backyard* Hardwood Floors* Garage* Close to Shopping, Metro, 495, Places of Worship*Don't Miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 BREEZEWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

