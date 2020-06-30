All apartments in North Bethesda
6411 STONEHAM ROAD

6411 Stoneham Road · No Longer Available
Location

6411 Stoneham Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
TOTALLY REMODELED! Better than new with refinished wood flooring, porcelain floor in kitchen and lower level, NEW windows, NEW furnace , AC, water heater, washer and dryer. NEW bathrooms. NEW kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of recessed lighting. Lower level bedroom with egress window. Bright, spacious family room. Newly painted throughout. Nice size level lot with shed. A few blocks to Ashburton Elementary, close to Walter Johnson HS, Davis Library and Wildwood and Georgetown Square Shopping Centers. The nicest house you will see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have any available units?
6411 STONEHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have?
Some of 6411 STONEHAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 STONEHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6411 STONEHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 STONEHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 STONEHAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6411 STONEHAM ROAD has units with air conditioning.

