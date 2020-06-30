6411 STONEHAM ROAD

Amenities

TOTALLY REMODELED! Better than new with refinished wood flooring, porcelain floor in kitchen and lower level, NEW windows, NEW furnace , AC, water heater, washer and dryer. NEW bathrooms. NEW kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of recessed lighting. Lower level bedroom with egress window. Bright, spacious family room. Newly painted throughout. Nice size level lot with shed. A few blocks to Ashburton Elementary, close to Walter Johnson HS, Davis Library and Wildwood and Georgetown Square Shopping Centers. The nicest house you will see!