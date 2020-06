Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Well cared for home with comfortable floor plan. Living RM with vaulted ceiling and bay window; table space kitchen, Din Rm with glass door to rear yard; Spacious Family Rm with bookcases; Ample storage area and laundry room plus powder room. Ideal location 1 block to Ashburton Elementary, close to Wildwood shops and transportation, very convenient to NIH and Walter Reed. Landlord prefers minimum 18 month lease.