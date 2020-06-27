All apartments in North Bethesda
6008 LUX LN
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

6008 LUX LN

6008 Lux Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Lux Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Living the good life on luxurious Lux Lane! This 5,834 (above ground) square foot home includes a room for everyone! There is a light and bright culinary kitchen with breakfast area and a bank of French doors, spacious library/office, great room, formal living and dining rooms, and other gathering spaces. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom with fireplace, sitting area, considerable walk-in closets and en suite, a grand guest suite with walk-in closet and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms each boasting private bathrooms. The lower level is immense offering a bonus bedroom with closet and full bath, large study, fabulous family room, separate game room, wet bar, powder room and exiting to the rear patio. This is a treasure you shouldn~t pass up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 LUX LN have any available units?
6008 LUX LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6008 LUX LN have?
Some of 6008 LUX LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 LUX LN currently offering any rent specials?
6008 LUX LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 LUX LN pet-friendly?
No, 6008 LUX LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6008 LUX LN offer parking?
Yes, 6008 LUX LN offers parking.
Does 6008 LUX LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 LUX LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 LUX LN have a pool?
No, 6008 LUX LN does not have a pool.
Does 6008 LUX LN have accessible units?
No, 6008 LUX LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 LUX LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 LUX LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 LUX LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6008 LUX LN does not have units with air conditioning.
