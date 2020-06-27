6008 LUX LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Living the good life on luxurious Lux Lane! This 5,834 (above ground) square foot home includes a room for everyone! There is a light and bright culinary kitchen with breakfast area and a bank of French doors, spacious library/office, great room, formal living and dining rooms, and other gathering spaces. Upstairs is a huge master bedroom with fireplace, sitting area, considerable walk-in closets and en suite, a grand guest suite with walk-in closet and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms each boasting private bathrooms. The lower level is immense offering a bonus bedroom with closet and full bath, large study, fabulous family room, separate game room, wet bar, powder room and exiting to the rear patio. This is a treasure you shouldn~t pass up.